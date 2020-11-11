 Skip to main content
Marian June Larson
Marian June Larson

November 8, 2020

Marian June Larson, 98 years, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home in Tekamah, Nebraska. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required and will social distance by household. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Tekamah Cemetery in Tekamah, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. Pelan Funeral Services, Tekamah

