November 8, 2020
Marian June Larson, 98 years, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home in Tekamah, Nebraska. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required and will social distance by household. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Tekamah Cemetery in Tekamah, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. Pelan Funeral Services, Tekamah
