January 21, 1930 - September 25, 2019
Marian Barnes, 89 of Ashland, Jan. 21, 1930 - Sep. 25, 2019. Survived by children, Julie Barnes of Ashland, Diane (Joe) Greiner of La Vista, Jeff (Colleen) Barnes of Lincoln; grandchildren, Justin (Jennie) Scheel, Linzey (George) Arent, Ben (Tiffany) Barnes, Lucas Barnes, Bailey (Ryan) Mikus; step-grandchildren, Beth (Jason) Rutar, Richard (Laura) Greiner.
Celebration of Life, Monday (9/30) 11 am at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St. Ashland, NE 68003. Visitation, Sunday (9/29) 3-5 pm at Marcy Mortuary, 104 N. 15th St. Ashland, NE 68003. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
