Marian (Alfrey) Johnson, born and raised in Louisville, NE died on March 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Survived by her children, Jeanine and Tom Hrdlicka of Wahoo, Marlene and Bob Dufek of Lincoln, and Brad and Terri Johnson of Murdock. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com