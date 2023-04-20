Maria P. Collis

April 14, 2023

Maria P. Collis, 93, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in 1929 in Apeiranthos, Naxos, Greece to Stephanos and Sophia Zafiris. Maria was married to Peter “Tak” Collis in 1963 and immigrated to the U.S. where she and her husband raised their two daughters, Amalia and Sophia, in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Maria was a self-trained master seamstress, beginning her own business in Greece when she was just a young teenager. For more than seven decades, she was renowned for her extraordinary talent in sewing, including being able to replicate dresses from a photo, as she did for both of her daughters' weddings. She was a strong, independent and savvy business woman ahead of her time. Above all, Maria was a fierce protector, devoted provider, and the ultimate matriarch of her family.

Maria is survived by daughter Sophia (Joseph) Werning and their children Stephanie Werning (Benjamin Jackson), Joseph (Camrie) Werning Jr., Kally Werning, and Peter John Werning; son-in-law Gary Kent, and his children Maria (Michael) Beers, Richard (Marianne) Kent, Eleni Kent, and Joanna Kent; great-grandchildren Lennox and Wesley Werning and Liam and Brennan Beers; loving family and friends in Greece and across the United States. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Stephanos and Sophia Zafaris, husband Peter T. Collis, daughter Amalia Kent, sisters Irene Logetheti and Kalliope Mitilineo, brothers, George, Antonis, Manolis, Francescos and Dimitri Zafiris.

Maria's legacy lives on through her family and many friends as she really was a Yiayia to all.

A Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd Street, 68505.

A visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday April 21 at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, 68516.

A graveside service will take place at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Because the funeral is taking place during Bright Week, the church will be filled with flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com