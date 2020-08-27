Maria (Guerra) Ruelas
August 25, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Roberto Guerra and Estefana Martinez; daughter, Andrea Ries; sisters, Lenora Castle, Elena Guerra and Lydia Guerra. Survived by sons, Kenneth Guerra and Michael Ries; siblings, Robert (Molly) Guerra, Miguel Guerra Sr., Rudy (Karen) Guerra; 7 grandchildren; many family and friends.
Memorial service: 6 pm Friday, August 28, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Maria Ruelas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.