Maria (Guerra) Ruelas
August 25, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Roberto Guerra and Estefana Martinez; daughter, Andrea Ries; sisters, Lenora Castle, Elena Guerra and Lydia Guerra. Survived by sons, Kenneth Guerra and Michael Ries; siblings, Robert (Molly) Guerra, Miguel Guerra Sr., Rudy (Karen) Guerra; 7 grandchildren; many family and friends.

Memorial service: 6 pm Friday, August 28, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

