Maria (Guerra) Ruelas

Preceded in death by parents, Roberto Guerra and Estefana Martinez; daughter, Andrea Ries; sisters, Lenora Castle, Elena Guerra and Lydia Guerra. Survived by sons, Kenneth Guerra and Michael Ries; siblings, Robert (Molly) Guerra, Miguel Guerra Sr., Rudy (Karen) Guerra; 7 grandchildren; many family and friends.