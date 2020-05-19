× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 25, 1921 - May 16, 2020

Marguerite (Swenson) Young, known to her friends as Marge, died May 16, 2020. She was born February 25, 1921 in Dawson, Minnesota. the daughter of George and Ruth Swenson.

Marge married Lyle E. Young on October 3, 1942 and soon after Lyle left to serve in World War II. They went on to have four children: Lois, Crystal, Thomas, and Nancy and were married 70 years. Marge was active in Westminster Presbyterian Church, League of Women Voters, the SAGE (OLLI) lifelong learning organization and Faculty Women's Club.

Marge is survived by her children: Lois and Gary Abbuhl (Longmont, CO), Crys and Jim Mach (Minden, NE), Tom and Wendi (Coffman) Young, (Lincoln, NE), and Nancy and Mark Moser (Overland Park, KS) ; and eight grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorials are designated for Cedars Home for Children, and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences and cards can be given at www.roperandsons.com, 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE. 68510. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

