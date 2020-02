Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Marguerite “Peg” Kinsman, 92, of Friend, died Wednesday, 2/12 in Central City. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Friend United Methodist Church. Andrew Cemetery, Friend. Visitation, Wednesday, 9 a.m. until services, at church. Memorials may be directed to the church. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.