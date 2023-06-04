Margrit Hannemann Hutson

January 7, 1937 – January 23, 2023

Margrit Hannemann Hutson, age 86, of Houston TX, formally of Lincoln, NE and Fremont NE, passed away at home in Houston with her family by her side.

Margrit was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister-in-law and friend.

She left this world to be with our Lord and Savior on January 23, 2023, after complications of a life saving surgery.

Born in Bad Segeberg Germany on January 7, 1937, living her early years in an orphanage, Margrit traveled alone at the age of 17 to the United States, arriving at Ellis Island on January 22, 1954. She then traveled on a train for three days with a sign around her neck to where she was going because she could not speak a word of English. When arriving in Lincoln, she was then joined with her foster parents, William and Natalie Kruse.

She married Delmer, the love of her life, on May 13th, 1962.

The early years were spent raising their three children and building their grocery business.

Margrit loved spending time knitting, sewing and going to Bible studies, she loved the fellowship amongst other Christian friends and acquaintances.

No one was a stranger to Margrit. Our dad often said, most people go to the public restroom to use the facilities, Margrit would come back with a new friend.

While still living in Lincoln, Margrit and Delmer loved spending their retirement years as snow birds in Phoenix, AZ and Padre Island, TX.

Her most cherished memories were spent with her daughters, son, and her grandchildren, sharing her words of wisdom guided by God's word.

Throughout her life, Margrit was a passionate champion for Christ. Her endearing love of our Lord and Savior Jesus carried her through the years leading her to share her story of salvation both individually and communally through group studies, conferences and of course with everyone she would meet.

She is survived by son, David (Frances) Hutson of Fremont, NE; daughters: Natalie (Paul) Swinson of Houston TX, and Tammy Boone of Nashville, TN; grandsons: Tony (Andrea) Swinson, Jacob (Amber Smoot) Hutson, and Alex Boone (Sally Fridstrom); granddaughters: Alexis (Josh) Smith, Abigail (Jacob) Watson, and Emily Boone; great-grandchildren: Elijah and Noah Smith, Holdin Hutson, Grace and Elias Watson, and baby girl, Swinson, soon to be born; sister-in-law, Carol Hutson; and many nieces and nephews.

Margrit was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Delmer; foster parents, William and Natalie Kruse; brother-in-law, Dwain Hutson; and sister-in-law, Louise Bockoven.

A Celebration of Life for Margrit will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 10:30 am. Sower Church, 2640 R street Lincoln, NE 68503