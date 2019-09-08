April 29, 1938 - September 6, 2019
Margot F. Peterson, 81, of Lincoln, died on September 6, 2019. Mrs. Peterson was born April 29, 1938 to DeWitt & Lillis (Boggs) Brown in Holdrege, NE. Margot was a retired piano teacher. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband, Jon Peterson; daughter, Shelley Peterson; sister, Karen Hudson-Brown; grandchildren, Allison Halberstadt & Leslie Guillory; great-grandchildren, Vera & Faye Halberstadt, Deacon Guillory.
A Memorial Service will be 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pastor Jimmy Shelbourn will officiate. At the request of the Peterson family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Margot's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church to support the maintenance of the piano and organ. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
