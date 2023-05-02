Margie L. Vrana
April 29, 2023
Margie L. Vrana, 87, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday (5023) 10 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 222 Maple St., Abie, NE.
Visitation, Tuesday (5023) 5-7 PM with 7 PM Rosary at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE.
Interment at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Abie, NE.
Memorials in care of the family or Masses
