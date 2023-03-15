Margie Ann Rezac

November 1, 1938 - March 11, 2023

Margie Ann Rezac, age 84, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Margie was born November 1, 1938 to Edward and Christine Janousek Matulka.

Margie is survived by her loving children, Debra (Bob Hansel) Stickney, Sharon (Jeff) Ryan, Susan Kriefels; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Margie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Frank Rezac.

A visitation for Margie will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.