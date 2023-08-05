Margie Ann (Maybee) Melton
July 17, 1936 - July 31, 2023
Margie Ann (Maybee) Melton, 87, of Lincoln departed this life on July 31, 2023. Born July 17, 1936, in Nebraska City, NE.
Margie began her professional career in real estate extending 25 years and then opened her own business, Advantage Personnel, Inc. which she ran successfully for 20 years. She was a member of First Plymouth Congregational Church. Margie was a lover of nature and all animals. Grandma Margie “GM” loved her family unconditionally and her friends just as much. She never met a stranger and was supported and loved by so many. Boujee GM enjoyed her family, socializing with friends, and the finer things in life…..She was a creative dreamer, thoughtful, selfless, caring, funny and enjoyed sharing quirky finds with her family.
Family members include her son and daughter-in-law Randy and Jill Neeman; daughter and son-in-law Sheri Neeman and Brian Thamm; Grandchildren Traci and Tanner Kreifels; Kelsie and David Slobotski; Daniel Thompson; Brady and Caitie Thompson; and Samuel Thamm. Great grandchildren Mackenzie and Luke Kreifels; Carter, Camryn, Bodie and Decker Slobotski, her beloved cat, “Kitty “and twelve brothers and sisters from Nebraska City.
Preceded in death by daughter Kimberly (Kimmy) Neeman and husband John Melton
Celebration of Life service: 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.
Memorials to Tabitha, 4720 Randolph, Lincoln, NE 68510
