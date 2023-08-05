Margie began her professional career in real estate extending 25 years and then opened her own business, Advantage Personnel, Inc. which she ran successfully for 20 years. She was a member of First Plymouth Congregational Church. Margie was a lover of nature and all animals. Grandma Margie “GM” loved her family unconditionally and her friends just as much. She never met a stranger and was supported and loved by so many. Boujee GM enjoyed her family, socializing with friends, and the finer things in life…..She was a creative dreamer, thoughtful, selfless, caring, funny and enjoyed sharing quirky finds with her family.