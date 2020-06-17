Margery M. McNabb
May 6, 1930 - December 25, 2019
Born (5-6-30) to Harold and Erma (Sanderson) McNabb. Lincoln High School Graduate. Margery worked for 25 years with the DMV here in Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents, and brother Sandee. Graveside Committal: 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery. No viewing/Cremation. roperandsons.com
