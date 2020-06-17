Margery M. McNabb
View Comments

Margery M. McNabb

{{featured_button_text}}

Margery M. McNabb

May 6, 1930 - December 25, 2019

Born (5-6-30) to Harold and Erma (Sanderson) McNabb. Lincoln High School Graduate. Margery worked for 25 years with the DMV here in Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents, and brother Sandee. Graveside Committal: 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery. No viewing/Cremation. roperandsons.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margery McNabb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News