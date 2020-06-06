September 21, 1947 - June 2, 2020
Margery Kay Maguire, age 72, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1947 in Wymore, Nebraska to Hiye and Edith (Trauernicht) Henrichs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Jim Maguire. Marge is survived by her daughters, Monica and husband Bill Dabney, daughter, Traci and husband Brent Collins, son, Jon and wife Deidre Maguire; grandchildren Drew, Will, Peyton, Malia, Asher, Reid and Keira.
A Memorial Service in her honor will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner Street, with Pastor Luke Schnake officiating. A dessert reception will follow at the church. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church and Hearts United for Animals. Condolences at lincolnfh.com
