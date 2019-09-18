August 24, 1923 - September 15, 2019
Margery B. Yohn, 96, of Lincoln, passed away on September 15, 2019. Margery was born on August 24, 1923, in Wagner, SD, to Charles and Bertha (Stout) Dahlberg. She worked many years with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln school system.
Graveside service to be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Please meet at Gate #2. Memorials may be given to St. Paul United Methodist Church, or the Eastmont Towers Foundation. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
