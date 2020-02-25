Margarita R. Rios

Margarita is survived by her brother Joe (wife Debra) Ortiz and many nieces and nephews: Joseph, Debra, Eric, Jobita, Margie, Eliseo, Jr, Cynthia, Patricia and Christopher and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Joseph Ortiz, brother Eliseo Rios, and niece Linda.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 K St, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-7 pm, with family present from 6-7 pm all at Butherus Maser and Love, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Rosary will be at 7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to St Mary's Catholic Church. www.bmlfh.com