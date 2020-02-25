February 21, 1934 - February 22, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Margarita R. Rios, 86 of Lincoln, passed away February 22, 2020. Margarita was born on February 21, 1934, in Gomez Farias, Michocan, Mexico.
Margarita is survived by her brother Joe (wife Debra) Ortiz and many nieces and nephews: Joseph, Debra, Eric, Jobita, Margie, Eliseo, Jr, Cynthia, Patricia and Christopher and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Joseph Ortiz, brother Eliseo Rios, and niece Linda.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 K St, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-7 pm, with family present from 6-7 pm all at Butherus Maser and Love, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Rosary will be at 7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to St Mary's Catholic Church. www.bmlfh.com