Margaret Y. Benes

December 18, 1938 - July 3, 2023

Margaret Y. Benes, 84, of Lincoln, passed away July 3, 2023. Born December 18, 1938 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Cletus & Evelyn (Glass) Nolt.

At the age of 14, after accompanying her Aunt Bertie to Catholic Mass, Margaret began instructions in the Catholic faith and converted to Catholicism at the age of 15. Those who knew Margaret knew that her faith was the most important thing in her life, followed closely by her love for her family.

Margaret was a proud Veteran, having served in the US Marine Corps in Camp Pendleton, California after graduating from high school. It was there that she met Lawrence R. Benes, Sr., also a Marine. They were married in California on February 15th, 1958, and upon discharge, settled near Valparaiso and later, Lincoln. Margaret worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and volunteered her time at St. Mary's Catholic Church and School. She retired from the State of Nebraska, where she worked for over 20 years in transportation for the Lincoln Regional Center. She was a member of both St. Mary's and St. Patrick's altar societies, playing the organ in church and singing at Mass.

Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her daughter to Pennsylvania and Branson, Missouri. Margaret was a devout Catholic and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her children, Cletus & Barbara of Lincoln; Ken & Joan of Lincoln; Larry Jr of Lincoln; Terry & Jan of Hickman; Jeff of Lincoln; and Anita of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence R. Benes, Sr. and her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6120 Morrill Ave., Lincoln, NE.

Visitation: Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 10 AM – 7 PM with family present from 4 PM – 7 PM with Rosary beginning at 7 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, NE.

Memorials to Carmelite Monastery of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, Valparaiso, NE, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lincoln, NE or St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lincoln, NE.

Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com