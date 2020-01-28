Margaret Simpson
View Comments

Margaret Simpson

{{featured_button_text}}

January 26, 2020

Margaret Simpson, 84, Auburn, died Sunday, 1/26, Lincoln. Survivors: daughters Todda Wren (Bill Kieler), Peru; Sheila (Mike) Isaacson Valparaiso; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2/1, Auburn Eagles Club. Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Simpson, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News