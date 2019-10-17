May 9, 2019
Margaret (Peggy) Reid, 92, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Albion, Nebraska and spent most of her school days there, graduating from Albion High School. She was awarded a scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied Home Economics for one year. She married Dean Reid in 1947, and they had three children – Thomas, Michael and Gail. When she and Dean moved the family back to Lincoln in the 1970s, she returned to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and completed her degree in Home Economics.
Following graduation, Margaret worked as a caseworker for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Margaret was an avid reader, and she prided herself on the library she collected. She also loved spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean and her son, Thomas. She is survived by her son, Michael, daughter, Gail and son-in-law, Michael, six grandchildren, her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Ron Olson, and two nieces and two nephews.
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.