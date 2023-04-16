Margaret (Peggy) J Prey

May 24, 1940 - April 11, 2023

Margaret (Peggy) J Prey, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Margaret (Peggy) Prey was born in Burwell, Nebraska on May 24, 1940 to Mark and Helen Wagner. She grew up in Scotia, Nebraska and attended Scotia High School. She attended a business college in Lincoln. After that she started working at the State Capital in Lincoln for the Revisor of Statutes. She retired from there after 42.

She married Robert (Bob) Prey on September 11, 1965. They were married 53 years. Together they had two daughters, Christine Sommer and Jodi Keedy (Steven) of Valrico, Florida. Peggy loved spending time with her family. She didn't care what they did, so long as they did it together. She also enjoyed going to musicals, watching Nebraska football and traveling. (She will be greatly missed.)

She is survived by her siblings Don (Darlene) Wagner of Kearney, Nebraska, Jan Wahle of Indianapolis, Indiana, Tom (Dar) Wagner of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Mary (Todd) Georgi of Crete, Nebraska; grandchildren Courtney, Logan, Megan, and Paige Keedy of Valrico, Florida, along with Luke and Hailee Sommer of North Platte. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, her daughter Christine and her brother-in-law Bill Wahle.

A celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2023 at 10 am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 9 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is collecting donations to go towards Twin Creeks Memory Care.