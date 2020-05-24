× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 19, 2020

Margaret Morgan was born in Lincoln in 1922 to C.C. and Elsie Barnett. She grew up in Diller and the Lincoln area, and lived in Lincoln since the 1940s. She died peacefully on May 19 at the age of 97, following a fall. Margaret and her husband Chris had four boys, and later adopted two Korean orphan girls. She also took in many foster children in temporary need of a loving home.

For many years she enjoyed writing poetry and stories, often with themes related to her life and children. She also enjoyed reading on many subjects, and tending to her house plants. Her home was often open to many family members and their friends.

She is survived by sons Chris Jr (Kansas City), Gordon (and Ursula, Reston, Virginia), and Michael (Lincoln), and daughters Barbara Ehmke (Michael, Lincoln) and Wendy Alvarez (Kansas City). She also leaves fourteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband Chris and her son Stephen.

Starting in September her new home was Havelock Manor, an excellent assisted community. Her family is grateful to them, and for the care provided in Lincoln by Hospice Community Care of Nebraska and the Monarch by Eastmont during her last few days.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.

