Margaret Marie Vlasak age 92 of Clatonia, Nebraska passed away August 2, 2020. She was born December 17, 1927 in North Dakota to Alice Leininger. Marge married, the late Dr. Weldon Vlasak on April 10, 1952. Reading, dancing, dogs and playing cards were some of her favorite's. Marge had two children, a daughter and the late Dr. William Vlasak.