August 9, 1940 - October 2, 2019
Margaret “Marge” E. Etherton went to be with her heavenly Father on October 2, 2019 at the Ambassador Health Center following a car accident December 18th. Marge was a wonderful mother and friend. Marge was born to Walter R. Sapp, Sr. and Letha A. (Pearson) Sapp on August 9, 1940. She graduated from Harvard High School in 1958, and she married Hobert V. Franklin and had four children. She was widowed in 1970 and married Wayne R. Etherton in 1971. They owned and operated Etherton's GW in Harvard for ten years.
Marge was a graduate of Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings where she obtained an RN degree. She managed the Clay County Health Department in Clay Center for many years. She later moved to Lincoln and worked as a State Nursing Home and Hospital Inspector. She and Wayne loved to travel and took many trips including Hawaii, Europe and New England. She was a member of Southview Christian Church in Lincoln.
Marge is survived by her children: Joan Kicken, Jeff Franklin, Julie Rakes, John Franklin, Wayne R. “Rick” Etherton, Troy Etherton, Colleen Etherton and Gerald Etherton; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother Ken Sapp; sisters Jolene Markland and Beverly Weiss. She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, three brothers Keith Sapp, Charles Sapp and Walter Sapp and sisters Mary Brophy and Beth Conde.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Southview Christian Church, 2040 South 22nd St, Lincoln. The graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard, NE. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Southview Christian Church. www.bmlfh.com
