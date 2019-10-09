April 8, 1945 – October 4, 2019
Margaret (Maggie) Jennifer Conarro passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, on Friday October 4, 2019 at the age of 74 years, 5 months, 26 days. Maggie was born to Bernice Jennifer Cole, in Iowa, and grew up in Illinois, before moving to Nebraska.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband Terry, and son Darren. Left to cherish her memory are her four children, James (Cindy) Wichman, Lori (Colin) Allen, Doug Conarro and Darrell (Jean) Conarro, companion Jesse Bussard, ten grandchildren Gwen (Charles) Tracer, Leah (Todd) Jacobs, Staci (Mark) Stein, Alicia (Aaron) Rathje, Kendra (Chris) Morton, Lacey Taylor, Matraca Conarro, Codey Harris, Shyann Johnson, and Dylan Wichman, and many great-grandchildren. Also left to grieve and remember her was her dearest friend Evelyn Huenink.
Funeral services will be held Thursday October 10, 11 am at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation one hour before services. There will also be a graveside service immediately after the service, also at Wyuka. Memorials can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/maggie-memorial to help cover final expenses. Remaining funds will be donated in Maggie's honor to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.