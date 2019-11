Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

She was born May 6, 1919 to Lewis & Sadie (Goodell) Winter. Services will be Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 at the Funeral Home. Burial in Plainview Cemetery – Western. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com