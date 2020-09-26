Margaret M. Vencil

Survivors include: Sons Daniel (Sherry) Clements of Silver City, New Mexico, Michael (Dawn) Clements of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Timothy Clements of Lincoln, NE., sisters Delores Sidener of Chico, CA and Dorothy Moore of San Francisco, CA, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Donald Vencil, nephew David Sidener and brother-in-law Patrick Moore.

Visitation Sunday 12pm-9pm, Monday 9am-9pm, all at funeral home, Tuesday 1-hour before Mass at church. Rosary Monday 7:00pm at the Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street-Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. Lincoln, NE followed by a burial at St Francis Cemetery-Wahoo, NE. at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pink Sisters, the Carmelites Sisters of Agnew, NE and Villa Marie School. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.