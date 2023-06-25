Margaret Lynn Thelen

Dec. 13, 1955 – Dec. 19, 2022

Margaret Lynn Thelen, age 67, of Lincoln, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home in Lincoln after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lynn was born Tuesday, December 13, 1955, at 8:28 PM, in Lincoln, to Everett and Phyllis (Gray) Erickson. She is survived by husband of 34 years, Clifford Thelen; son, Zachary; daughter Sara (Andy) Allan of Orlando, FL; daughter Amy (Tim) Steele of Bakersfield, CA; grandchildren: Ellianna, Bodie, and Asher Allan; Winry, Timmy, and Holly Steele; brother Wayne (Joyce) Erickson of Wisner, NE: sister-in-law Lois Erickson of Waverly; sister-in-law Merry (David) Thelen of Waverly; nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her death: infant brother, John Erickson; brother, David Erickson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Max and Alice Thelen.

Lynn grew up on the family Farm west of Murdock, NE, and graduated Valedictorian from Murdock High School, Class of 1974. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University from 1974 through 1978, getting a Degree in Respiratory Therapy. She became a Licensed Respiratory Therapist at Bryan Hospital, where she was on the Heart Team from 1976 to 1981 and served as a Pulmonary Supervisor. In 1981 she worked with Dr. Patricia Stivrins in the newly opened Infant Apnea Center at Bryan Hospital until Stivrins unexpected death in 1989. During that time, she was a member of the Nebraska State SIDS Project.

On October 10th of 1988, she married Clifford Thelen and blessed him and their children for the remainder of her life.

In 1995, she resigned from Bryan and worked as Parent Day Out (PDO) provider for our Church, and in 1998 began working for a great organization, Office Interiors and Design, as a Client Support person, where she stayed until her death. Lynn was a lifelong Methodist and was active with Christ United Methodist Church over the years, first as a PDO Care Provider, member of the United Methodist Women (UMW), teaching Sunday School, accompanying the children's choir on the piano, serving as Lay Leader, and then as the Church Treasurer until her death.

Lynn had a gift for hospitality; she and coworker Chris Plies operated a special event catering service for a few years. Lynn loved to sew clothes for the kids, which changed when she caught the quilting bug from her mother, Phyllis, in the early 90s. From that, she made many quilts for family and friends over the years, leaving behind a room packed with fabric and supplies for unfinished projects. She enjoyed the annual Shop Hops and couldn't pass a quilt store without stopping. Lynn had no grandchildren until Jul 2018, when the floodgates opened; she left behind five at her death, with an additional one arriving in February of this year. She was a devoted football fan and loved Kansas City Chiefs Football. She loved to travel and had been to Hawaii several times before marriage, Puerto Vallarta for our honeymoon, and many family trips throughout the USA and later to keep up with the kids and growing grandkids.

Memorial service, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A Street Lincoln, NE 68462. Reception at Church after Service. Interment in Church Columbarium.