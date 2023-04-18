Margaret Lorraine Timmins
April 11, 2023
Margaret Lorraine Timmins, age 89, died at her home in Omaha with her family by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband James Timmins; daughter Jean Bertino; parents, George and Kathryn Matheson; and siblings, Wilma and George. Survived by her sons, Michael (Katherine), Patrick (Jennifer), and Richard (Pamela) Timmins; son-in-law, John (Jennifer) Bertino; 18 grandchildren: Joe, Tim, and Sam Bertino, James, Nick, Nate, Michaela, Henry, John, Helen, George, Will, Sophie, Marianne, Malorie, David, Mark, and Laura Timmins; and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her beloved sister, Carolyn Ireland; and many other family and friends.
A Memorial Mass was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church.