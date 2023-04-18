Margaret Lorraine Timmins, age 89, died at her home in Omaha with her family by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband James Timmins; daughter Jean Bertino; parents, George and Kathryn Matheson; and siblings, Wilma and George. Survived by her sons, Michael (Katherine), Patrick (Jennifer), and Richard (Pamela) Timmins; son-in-law, John (Jennifer) Bertino; 18 grandchildren: Joe, Tim, and Sam Bertino, James, Nick, Nate, Michaela, Henry, John, Helen, George, Will, Sophie, Marianne, Malorie, David, Mark, and Laura Timmins; and 15 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her beloved sister, Carolyn Ireland; and many other family and friends.