Margaret L. Masek
October 5, 1932 - September 2, 2023
Margaret “Lucky” L. Masek, 90, of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest, holding her rosary and with her children by her side on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home in Valparaiso, NE. She was born October 5, 1932 near Dwight, NE to John and Frances (Dvorak) Walla. On December 27, 1950, Margaret was united in marriage to Lawrence H. Masek at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, NE. Through the years, Margaret worked as a sales clerk at Sears and most recently at Sam's Club.
Survived by children, Robin (Ronald) Regnier of Raymond, NE, Mark (Candy) Masek of Louisville, NE, Owen (Jenny) Masek of Davey, NE and Glen (Carrie) Masek of Ceresco, NE; son-in-law, Bernie Siu; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, September 9, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St, Valparaiso, NE.
Visitation, Friday, September 8, 2023, 5:00-7:00 p.m. with 7:00 p.m. Rosary all at Church.
Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, NE.
Memorials to Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church or American Legion Post #371 or Valparaiso Senior Center.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.