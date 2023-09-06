Margaret “Lucky” L. Masek, 90, of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest, holding her rosary and with her children by her side on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home in Valparaiso, NE. She was born October 5, 1932 near Dwight, NE to John and Frances (Dvorak) Walla. On December 27, 1950, Margaret was united in marriage to Lawrence H. Masek at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, NE. Through the years, Margaret worked as a sales clerk at Sears and most recently at Sam's Club.