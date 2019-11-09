December 30, 1923 - November 7, 2019
Margaret (Jean) Griffin, age 95 of Lincoln, died November 7, 2019. She was born in Lincoln on December 30, 1923 to Henry and Edna (Raymer) Berger. She graduated from York High School. In 1953, she married Fred and during their marriage, they enjoyed watching their family grow and supporting their children's interests.
Although Jean kept the books for the family business, her true love was being a homemaker. Jean also enjoyed lapidary work, porcelain painting, counted cross-stitch, golf, knitting, playing the organ, and cooking for her family. In her later years, these joys were slowly taken away as macular degeneration stole her vision. Upon becoming widowed, Jean moved to her daughter's home where for 15 years they enjoyed one another.
You have free articles remaining.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; son, Rick; sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Norbert Sukovaty; brothers-in-law, Bob Geis and Ed Lachance and her beloved pet, Sweet Rosie.
Jean is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Dick and Kathy and their children, Jeff and Pete; son, Bob; daughter, Susan; sister and brother-in-law, Maryellen and Wayne Aue; sisters, Marilyn Geis and Marcie Lachance and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials suggested to donor's choice of an animal rescue, humane society or the Matt Talbot Kitchen. Memorial Service Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:30pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Condolences:lincolnfh.com