{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret (Jean) Griffin

December 30, 1923 - November 7, 2019

Margaret (Jean) Griffin, age 95 of Lincoln, died November 7, 2019. She was born in Lincoln on December 30, 1923 to Henry and Edna (Raymer) Berger. She graduated from York High School. In 1953, she married Fred and during their marriage, they enjoyed watching their family grow and supporting their children's interests.

Although Jean kept the books for the family business, her true love was being a homemaker. Jean also enjoyed lapidary work, porcelain painting, counted cross-stitch, golf, knitting, playing the organ, and cooking for her family. In her later years, these joys were slowly taken away as macular degeneration stole her vision. Upon becoming widowed, Jean moved to her daughter's home where for 15 years they enjoyed one another.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; son, Rick; sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Norbert Sukovaty; brothers-in-law, Bob Geis and Ed Lachance and her beloved pet, Sweet Rosie.

Jean is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Dick and Kathy and their children, Jeff and Pete; son, Bob; daughter, Susan; sister and brother-in-law, Maryellen and Wayne Aue; sisters, Marilyn Geis and Marcie Lachance and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials suggested to donor's choice of an animal rescue, humane society or the Matt Talbot Kitchen. Memorial Service Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:30pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Condolences:lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Griffin, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments