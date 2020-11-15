Margaret Jean Devine, 92, passed away November 7, 2020, in Firth, NE, surrounded by her family. Elegant, vivacious, and strong, she was a loving wife, mother, nana, great-nana and friend. She was born at home in Adair, Iowa. After they met at Simpson College in Indianola, IA, she married her best friend and love of her life, Gerald Devine. They celebrated more than 71 years together. She was involved in numerous church and charity events and a member of PEO for over 50 years and served as President for multiple chapters. She loved dancing, singing, entertaining, reading, gardening, crafts and most of all, creating wonderful memories with family.