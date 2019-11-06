Margaret Hannah (Durst) Smith
November 22, 1925 – November 1, 2019
Margaret Smith, 94, of Lincoln, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born on a farm in Morrowville, Kansas to Frank and Viola Durst. Having grown up on a farm, she learned the meaning of hard work early on. Margaret married Floyd H. Smith, and after farming for a time, they made their home in Lincoln, NE. Margaret was a wonderful cook, her specialty was pies and cinnamon rolls. Her sons-in-law suggested she could make a “million” by opening her own bakery.
Like many of her friends, she worked at Russell Stover Candy Factory and later retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital. On the day she passed, she was still mothering, suggesting her daughters should have worn coats since it was cold outside. She always remembered all birthdays and most importantly, never missed watching or listening to a Nebraska football game.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Schluter and Janice (Allen) Soukup of Lincoln and son, Steven (Donna) Smith of Kearney; grandchildren, John Schulter, Kelsey Soukup, Jessica Zmek, Paige Rosenthal and Jacob Smith; eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Gearld Durst.
No visitation, cremation. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com