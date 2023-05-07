Margaret Downing Pierson

May 1, 1924 - April 22, 2023

Margaret was born at home on May 1, 1924, at the family's hilltop farm three miles north of Fullerton, Nebraska, to Margaret Isabella (Nunn) and William Franklin Downing.

Margaret and Dr. Edwin Kenneth Pierson, Jr. were married June 16, 1946 in Fullerton.

Margaret is survived by Susan (Larry) Hoppel; Dr. Eric (Peg) Pierson, Ross Pierson, Diana Pierson (Trevor) and Otis Haskell, and Marie (Keri) King and Maybelle and Tully King; and Nancy (George) Christatos, Tiffany (Ben) Mills and Leah, Aaron, and Emily Mills, and Kathleen Christatos. Her sister Elaine Francis and nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Edwin Kenneth Pierson, Jr, her daughter Karen Rathje, her brother Lloyd, her sister Elizabeth, and her nephew Richard Francis.

The family suggests memorials to:

The Pierson Wildlife Museum and Learning Center 205 E. 5th St, POB 3, Neligh, NE 68756; and

The Antelope County Historical Society 410 L St, POB 416 Neligh, NE 68756.

Graveside services will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln at 11:00 AM on July 8, 2023.

Please visit Wyuka.com for memories of Margaret and to leave condolences.