Margaret Cerra
June 20, 1925 - November 29, 2020

Mrs. Margaret Cerra, age 95, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Margaret was born June 20, 1925 to Joseph and Rose Patocka.

Margaret is survived by her loving son, Gary (Ellen) Cerra; sister, Wilma Stastny; grandchildren, two grandsons, Nathan Cerra, Justin (Melissa) Cerra; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Rose Cerra; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John Cerra; brother, Elmer Patocka; sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Orville Housel; brother-in-law, Jack Stastny.

Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 8:30 to 9:45 am. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Social Distancing is required along with masks.

