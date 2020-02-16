Margaret Ann (Winters) Lehl

December 19, 1927 - February 11, 2020
Margaret Ann Lehl (née Winters), 92, child of God, departed to her eternal heavenly home and into the caring arms of Lord Jesus on February 11, 2020 surrounded in the love of her children and sister.
Margaret was born in Clinton, Indiana on December 19, 1927. As a child of the Great Depression, her family moved many times to wherever her Dad could find work. They lived in Indiana, Ohio and finally settled in Nebraska. She attended country schools and also schools in the College View and Havelock communities of Lincoln. She would tell you she was very shy. As the oldest of seven children she helped her Mother around the house and looked after her siblings. Later her siblings always looked up to her.
She graduated from Central High School in Sprague-Martell and went to work at Russell Stovers Candy Factory in Lincoln where she met her future husband, Leonard, a son of Germans-from-Russia. They courted for five months and were married October 18, 1947. From their marital union were born three children. Margaret worked at Russell Stovers most of her adult life as a candy dipper until the Lincoln factory was closed. Then she went to work as a cashier in the St. Elizabeth Hospital cafeteria.
After retirement, Margaret enjoyed traveling to many places around the country. She said she was always grateful she had those experiences. In 1993 she moved to Van Dorn Villa and made many new friends, always lending a helping hand wherever she was needed. She loved cooking and baking for her family, reading, movies, music and dancing. Her membership at St. Paul United Methodist Church spanned many years and she attended services most every Sunday until the past few years. She lived independently at Van Dorn Villa until December 2019 when a series of falls and other medical issues that she couldn't overcome caught up with her. She spent her final days in the tender loving care of the skilled hospice team at Tabitha Journey House.
Survivors include children: son Mike; daughters Linda Zimmerman (Dale) and Sandra Hansen (Gerald Logan); Grandchildren: Nick Hansen (Elizabeth), Ben Hansen (Russ Czeschin), Emily Neuman (Greg); Great-Granddaughter: Abigail Neuman; Sisters: Bunny, Gwen, Marsha; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lehl; her parents Walter and Pearl Winters; her sisters Rosemary and Sharon; and brother Jesse.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Lincoln, Nebraska 68508, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:30PM. Family to receive friends on Monday, February 17 from 5-7pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th St. Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Lincoln, Nebraska 68508 or the Van Dorn Villa Library, 3001 S. 51st St. Ct. Lincoln, Nebraska 68506. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
1:30PM
1144 M Street
Lincoln, NE 68508