Margaret Ann (Winters) Lehl

December 19, 1927 - February 11, 2020

Margaret Ann Lehl (née Winters), 92, child of God, departed to her eternal heavenly home and into the caring arms of Lord Jesus on February 11, 2020 surrounded in the love of her children and sister.

Margaret was born in Clinton, Indiana on December 19, 1927. As a child of the Great Depression, her family moved many times to wherever her Dad could find work. They lived in Indiana, Ohio and finally settled in Nebraska. She attended country schools and also schools in the College View and Havelock communities of Lincoln. She would tell you she was very shy. As the oldest of seven children she helped her Mother around the house and looked after her siblings. Later her siblings always looked up to her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She graduated from Central High School in Sprague-Martell and went to work at Russell Stovers Candy Factory in Lincoln where she met her future husband, Leonard, a son of Germans-from-Russia. They courted for five months and were married October 18, 1947. From their marital union were born three children. Margaret worked at Russell Stovers most of her adult life as a candy dipper until the Lincoln factory was closed. Then she went to work as a cashier in the St. Elizabeth Hospital cafeteria.