Margaret Ann Ogden

January 1, 1937 - January 2, 2023

Margaret was born on Jan. 1,1937, in Centerville, Iowa, and died January 2, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Derryl "Doc" Ogden, parents, Grace and Ed Simmons, sister, Barbara Burton, and in-laws, Virginia and Ed Ogden.

She is survived by Ron and Denise Ogden, Kathy and Randy Neall, Laura Fenton and Dave Kovanda, Merlene Ogden, grandchildren Jesse Maddux, Josh Maddux, Jen Guidry, Chris Ogden, and Sam Ogden, great-grandson Jaxson Guidry, and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life, Friday, May 12th, 2023, at 11 AM, College View SDA Church in Lincoln. Also streamed on the College View Church website.

Stories may be shared on Legacy.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the College View Church or to The Cat House in Lincoln.