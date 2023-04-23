July 23, 1922—April 17, 2023

LINCOLN—Margaret “Ann” Case Landfield, 100, of Lincoln, died on April 17, 2023. She had been a resident of Aviva Woodlands in Lincoln, NE, since 2019.

Born Margaret Annie Graminski on July 23, 1922, to Anthony S. and Sophie (Somerfeldt) Graminski in the city of Dunkirk, NY, on the shores of Lake Erie. She enjoyed a rich childhood surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins living nearby. At the start of WWII, her family moved to Schenectady, NY, where she graduated from Nott Terrace High School, and the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in 1943.

Ann married Ensign Frank Duncan Case, a Destroyer Officer who served and was wounded in the Pacific. During their 54 year marriage they enjoyed ball-room dancing, bridge, raising their three children (Duncan Jr., Leslie and Colyn), serving their communities (Vestal, NY and Burlington, VT) and traveling throughout Europe and Asia. Ann and Duncan moved to Lincoln, NE, in 1996, to retire near their son. Duncan died the following year. Ann later married Dr. Alvin Warner Landfield, a Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Nebraska. She lived in Vermont for 34 years and Lincoln, NE, for 27 years.

Ann’s passion and joy was her children and their young families. Family visits were her highlights as she watched her children and grand-children take on the world. Important things in her life were reading, learning and travel. In mid-life she earned a BA in romance languages from the University of Vermont. She was also called upon to serve. This service included her church, The Vermont and New Hampshire Red Cross blood program, the Hospital Auxiliary, leadership positions in the Vermont League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, PEO chapters in Lincoln and Vermont and several women’s groups. Ann treasured life in her American Country and was actively engaged in watching and discussing history in the making, reading the biographies of statesmen past and present and the observations of political thinkers, as well as having her Letters to the Editor published in local publications and TIME magazine.

Surviving are her children: son, Frank Duncan Case, Jr. (Meg) of Lincoln, daughter, Leslie Ann Case of Lincoln, son, Colyn Scott Case (Nancy) of Thetford, VT; sevengrand children and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Evelyn Pachucki of Schenectady, NY; stepson, Kent Landfield (Teresa); three step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands: F. Duncan Case, Alvin W. Landfield; her brother, Chester A. Graminski; her sister, Alice Mary Smith; Case sisters and brothers-in-law; and beloved nephews: Christian Pachucki, Eliot Case, and Frank Dickel.

The family would like to thank the team from Aseracare Hospice and the Bryan West Hospice Unit for supporting our mother throughout her transition and creating a caring and peaceful passage.

There will be no memorial service. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington, VT, at a later date.

Memorials, if desired, may be sent to Nebraska Public Media (nebraskapublicmedia.org) or Vermont Public Broadcasting (www.vermontpublic.org).

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.