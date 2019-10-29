February 5, 1928 - October 27, 2019
Margaret Andersen, 91, of Beatrice, died October 27, 2019. She was born February 5, 1928. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beatrice. Burial: Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. Rosary: 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at funeral home. Visitation: Tuesday noon to 8:00 P.M. at funeral home and at church one hour before Mass on Wednesday. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice.