July 8, 1935 - January 9, 2020

Margaret Alice Fuller, 84, of Lincoln, passed away January 9, 2020. She was born July 8, 1935, in Oak Park, Illinois to Paul V. and Elizabeth E. Sanders.Margaret graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio, TX and later earned a Master's Degree in Audiology from the University of Illinois. She had many careers, including teacher of deaf children, audiologist and administrative assistant at First United Methodist Church (FUMC).

She was a member of FUMC, PEO, Britain & Books, and Sorosis Club; founding board member and treasurer of Fabulous Finds Boutique and Thrift affiliated with FUMC; and volunteer at the Nebraska Historical Society. Margaret particularly loved all of her travels with her husband Robert and time spent with family and friends. Her joy and gratitude for life will be missed.

She is survived by her children Amy Fuller, Laurie Fuller, Andrew Fuller, Chiquita O'Cain, and their families. Also survived by her brother Paul F. Sanders, cousin Phil Sanders. She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse Robert, her parents and siblings Nancy Cote and Richard Sanders.

Memorials to the First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th Street, Lincoln, NE 68504 where the celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 3rd at 2PM. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

