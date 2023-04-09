Margaret A. Reynoldson
April 15, 1938 - April 6, 2023
Margaret A. Reynoldson, 84 of Eagle, Nebraska passed away April 6, 2023. Margaret was born on April 15, 1938 in Petersburg, Nebraska to Lemuel and Sarah (Young) Noble. Margaret had her own in-home daycare in Eagle where she “raised a village” having cared for over 70 children. She had a rich life with her husband Robert. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and was an avid Husker fan. Marg's favorite things were shopping, golfing, and fishing; however, her greatest joy was the care of children, who she said kept her young.
Margaret is survived by her children: Robert Douglas (Jeanette) Reynoldson, Ricky (Amy) Reynoldson, Rory (Tonya) Reynoldson and Tania (Kirk) Newland; son-in-law Clint Schuler; grandchildren: Tara, Tiffany, Colby, Rayce, R.J., Rhys, Reid, Jordan, Ethan, Gabriel, Gianna and Thérèse; great-grandchildren: Mason, Delaney, Aidan, Adriana, Casey and Kip; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, daughter Vicki Schuler, granddaughter Sophia, brothers Carrol, Alton, Jack and Bud, sisters Betty, Helen, Arlene, Jean and Grace.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1 pm to 8 pm with family receiving friends from 6 pm to 8 pm, all at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneer Blvd, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Eagle United Methodist Church. www.bmlfh.com