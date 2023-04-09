Margaret A. Reynoldson, 84 of Eagle, Nebraska passed away April 6, 2023. Margaret was born on April 15, 1938 in Petersburg, Nebraska to Lemuel and Sarah (Young) Noble. Margaret had her own in-home daycare in Eagle where she “raised a village” having cared for over 70 children. She had a rich life with her husband Robert. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and was an avid Husker fan. Marg's favorite things were shopping, golfing, and fishing; however, her greatest joy was the care of children, who she said kept her young.