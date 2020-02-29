You have free articles remaining.
February 27, 2020
Margaret A. Hladky, 66, of Prague, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at her residence of natural causes. Memorials in care of the family. Viewing: 12-1 pm Monday, March 2, at Chermok Funeral Home of David City. Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home. Burial: Monday, March 2, Bohemian National Cemetery of Brainard. Condolences: chermokfuneralhome.com
