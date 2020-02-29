Margaret A. Hladky
Margaret A. Hladky

February 27, 2020

Margaret A. Hladky, 66, of Prague, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at her residence of natural causes. Memorials in care of the family. Viewing: 12-1 pm Monday, March 2, at Chermok Funeral Home of David City. Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home. Burial: Monday, March 2, Bohemian National Cemetery of Brainard. Condolences: chermokfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 2
Viewing
Monday, March 2, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Chermok Funeral Home
515 C St
David City, NE 68632
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:00PM
Chermok Funeral Home
515 C St
David City, NE 68632
