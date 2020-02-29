Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Margaret A. Hladky, 66, of Prague, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at her residence of natural causes. Memorials in care of the family. Viewing: 12-1 pm Monday, March 2, at Chermok Funeral Home of David City. Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home. Burial: Monday, March 2, Bohemian National Cemetery of Brainard. Condolences: chermokfuneralhome.com