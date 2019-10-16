December 14, 1947 – October 14, 2019
Marcy Beth Miller, 71 of Lincoln, passed away October 14, 2019 at the Monarch after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born December 14, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to Melvin and Lenora Plum. The family moved to Hastings, NE in 1950 to pursue a career in farming. Marcy's early education began in a one room schoolhouse, often riding her bicycle to school. In 1966, she graduated from Hastings High School. In 1970, she graduated from Kearney State College with a teaching degree in home economics.
Teaching took her first to Clay Center, NE and later to Wymore, NE, where she met Ron. They were married in 1981 in a charming country church in Harbines, NE, where she immediately became partner in Miller and Miller Antiques. Her driving skills made it possible for them to travel the Midwest with their wares. 4-H was an important part of her childhood and later a food judge for the County and State fairs. In addition to buying antiques and collectables, she was a personal shopper for Miller & Paine department store, and she sold drapes for Blevins in Omaha, NE.
Traveling was important with trips to Europe especially the last major excursion, a Baltic Sea cruise. A bucket list goal was realized to see the Hermitage and St. Petersburg. Being an avid bridge player, there were occasional fall trips to Colorado with her bridge buddies. Annual January trips to Mexico to escape some bitter NE weather had also become important in their schedule.
Holiday decorating was a passion, along with personal fashion. Marcy was known for her sense of style i.e. her sequin hats and jewelry. After her parents passed, Marcy managed the family farms, and liked to describe her occupation as a ‘farmer'- another of the various hats she wore. Marcy was a bright light in many peoples' lives. A life well-lived and a life well loved.
Marcy is survived by her husband, Ron, her best friend, brother Dean (Sherrie), 2 nieces and nephew, a sister-in-law Gale (Timothy). She was preceded in death by her parents.
Thanks to all the medical staff and the Monarch who assisted Marcy during her difficult times and to friends and family that have been loving and supportive.
A celebration of life service to be held at Wyuka Funeral Home, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Cremation, no visitation. Luncheon following the service. Please join us for fellowship.