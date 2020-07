Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Marcia Rae Campbell, 79, of Lincoln, passed away July 19, 2020. Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE. No visitation. Memorials may be given to Capitol City Christian Church. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com