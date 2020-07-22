Marcia Rae Campbell
December 7, 1940 - July 19, 2020

Marcia Rae Campbell, 79, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 19, 2020. She was born December 7, 1940 in Grand Island, NE to Manley and Ruby (Thesenvitz) Irvine. Marcia worked in the Administrative Department for Lincoln Public Schools as a secretary for curriculum department.

She is survived by her husband, John L. Campbell, Sons, Mark (Brenda) Campbell, and Scott Campbell, grandchildren, Maggie (Blake) Woodcock, Mollie Campbell, Emma (Blake) Atkinson, 3 great-grandchildren, step granddaughters, Sam Bovill, Amanda Underhill, and 2 nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, and brother.

Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, Ne. Memorials may be given to Capitol City Christian Church. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

