Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Marcia Rae Campbell, 79, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 19, 2020. She was born December 7, 1940 in Grand Island, NE to Manley and Ruby (Thesenvitz) Irvine. Marcia worked in the Administrative Department for Lincoln Public Schools as a secretary for curriculum department.