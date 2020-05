Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Marcia Lynne Russell, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Marcia was born September 3, 1938 to Orville and Lillian (Nicklasson) Salestrom. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences to lincolnfh.com