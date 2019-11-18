{{featured_button_text}}

April 28,1950 - November 13, 2019

Marcia Lynn Matthies, 69, Lincoln, died November 13, 2019. Born April 28,1950, in Fairbury, to Leslie & Shirley (Stetina) Matthies. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ohiowa. Graveside services: Ohiowa Public Cemetery. No visitation, cremation.Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 22
Memorial Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
10:30AM
St John's Lutheran Church
510 S Summit St
Ohiowa, NE 68416
