April 28,1950 - November 13, 2019
Marcia Lynn Matthies, 69, Lincoln, died November 13, 2019. Born April 28,1950, in Fairbury, to Leslie & Shirley (Stetina) Matthies. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ohiowa. Graveside services: Ohiowa Public Cemetery. No visitation, cremation.Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
