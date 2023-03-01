Marcia L. Stanley

February 20, 1948 - February 18, 2023

Marcia L. Stanley died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk after a seven-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Marcia Lynn Stanley was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 20, 1948, to Marion and Madge (Gelder) Hasley. She graduated from high school in Red Oak, Iowa, attended college one year at Iowa State University and then completed her college degree at Wayne State College with a sociology degree in 1998.

She married Robert Stanley on July 30, 1967, in Des Moines. Together, they had four children: Heather, Kristopher, Holly and Nicole. They moved to Norfolk in 1968 and shortly after arriving worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. a short time, owned and operated Kwik Way Gas N Wash in the late 1980s and did daycare after selling the business.

In 2009, she and Bob fulfilled a dream of owning a cabin in the Colorado Rockies in the Cashe La Poudre River Canyon. She spent seven summers and falls there before becoming sick in 2016.

Marcia is survived by her spouse, Robert Stanley of Norfolk; her children, Heather Cochran of Parker, Colo., Kristopher Stanley of Lincoln, Holly Stanley (Tom Wilson) of Norfolk and Dr. Nicole Stanley (Asa Arden) of Portland, Ore.; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Stanley of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Hannah Stanley and Emily SoWel of Lincoln, Aiden Cochran of Parker and Ruby Wilson of Norfolk; and her sisters, Annette Scott of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Angela Jervis of Lander, Wyo.

The family wants to thank all those who sent cards and visited her and offered support to her and the family over the last seven years.

No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be at a later date. Marcia requested any donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in her memory.