Marcia J. Straube, 60 of Douglas, passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1960. Public funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Palmyra. Masks required and state guidelines will be followed. The service will also be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Casual dress is recommended. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com