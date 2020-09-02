July 26, 1960 - August 29, 2020
Marcia J. Straube, 60 of Douglas, passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1960. Public funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Palmyra. Masks required and state guidelines will be followed. The service will also be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Casual dress is recommended. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
