Marcia A. Greve

February 2, 1945 - June 25, 2023

Marcia A. Greve age 78 formerly of Oakland and Lincoln, NE passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Parkview Home in Dodge, NE. No services are being planned. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family.

Marcia Ann Greve was born on February 2, 1945 in Lincoln, NE to William R. and Agnes Emily (Tharnish) Sinkule. She was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE. Marcia graduated from Lincoln High School and received her A.A.S in Office Technology from Southeast Community College in Lincoln, NE. Marcia worked as an Administrative Specialist for various companies before retiring.

Marcia had a wonderful voice and loved to sing. She sang at local churches, with several gospel choirs, and at various music festivals in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. She was inducted into the America's Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in August of 2013. Marcia was invited to sing monthly at the High Rollers Club in the Horseshoe Casino in Omaha, and honor she enjoyed for several years.

Marcia was member of the National Traditional Country Music Association, FEMA Volunteer for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Citizen Corps Trainer-Volunteer Educator of the Year Award recipient, Nebraska Governor's Point of Light Award Winner for Volunteerism, Census Taker for the Census Bureau, and volunteering for many American Legion events and activities.

Marcia was a funny, loving, caring, and thoughtful person. She was also fiercely independent, very protective, and more than willing to defend what she thinks is right.

Marcia loved to dance, she would say “Life may not be the party we hoped for, but while were here we should dance.” She loved the outdoors, and was meticulous with her yardwork, ensuring that every weed was pulled, and every twig was picked up. She was fond of feeding the birds, rabbits, squirrels, and the occasional stray cat.

Family and friends were important to Marcia. She stayed in contact with them by writing letters or sending cards. She always included a cartoon, a pretty picture, or a motivational/happy quote she saved from a magazine. She was very detailed and organized. She researched, organized, and helped host several large family reunions. Marcia also planned and organized all of her high school class reunions.

Survivors include: Daughter Shelly Deckard of Newport Beach, CA; Son Darin and wife Kristin Stephens of Ashburn, VA and daughter-Kennedy, Sheridan & Westyn; Daughter Leann Stephens and husband Lee of Tacoma, WA; Brothers-Jim Sinkule, and Gary Sinkule, both live in Texas with their families.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents-William R. Sinkule, and Agnes Emily Tharnish.