Marcellin “Marce” Hajek
View Comments

Marcellin “Marce” Hajek

{{featured_button_text}}
Marcellin “Marce” Hajek

June 2, 1928 - April 20, 2020

Marcellin “Marce” Hajek, 91 of Wahoo, NE passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born June 2, 1928 in Prague, NE. Survived by his wife, Dorothy Hajek; children, Kenneth (Kelly) Hajek, Kathy (Larry) Stauffer, Robert Hajek, Lori (Todd) Miller; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (4/24/2020) 10am (family only) at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Visitation, Thursday (4/23/2020) 2-5 pm (10 person limit at a time) with 5:30 pm Rosary (family only) at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment with Military Honors at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials to the family or to St. Wenceslaus Church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Marcellin Hajek, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News