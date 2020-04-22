Marcellin “Marce” Hajek, 91 of Wahoo, NE passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born June 2, 1928 in Prague, NE. Survived by his wife, Dorothy Hajek; children, Kenneth (Kelly) Hajek, Kathy (Larry) Stauffer, Robert Hajek, Lori (Todd) Miller; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (4/24/2020) 10am (family only) at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Visitation, Thursday (4/23/2020) 2-5 pm (10 person limit at a time) with 5:30 pm Rosary (family only) at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment with Military Honors at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials to the family or to St. Wenceslaus Church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.